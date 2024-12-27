Lok Virsa Celebrates Christmas With Unity & Cultural Harmony
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Friday celebrated Christmas through a vibrant and inclusive ceremony at the Heritage Museum.
The event drew a large audience from diverse walks of life, reflecting the institute's commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and cultural unity in Pakistan.
The highlight of the evening was the performance by choirs from six local churches, who filled the venue with joyful Christmas carols and hymns.
To demonstrate solidarity, Muslim artists also participated, performing traditional, mystical, and folk songs that beautifully complemented the festive atmosphere. The event stood as a testament to Pakistan's rich cultural diversity and the shared values of love and respect among its people.
Pastor Pervez Kamran and Christopher Sharif from Pasban-e-Pakistan addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to Lok Virsa for organizing such a remarkable celebration.
They emphasized the importance of fostering interfaith understanding and appreciated the platform provided for communities to come together in unity.
Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Muzaffar Ali Burki, congratulated the Christian community on the occasion and reaffirmed the institute’s dedication to preserving and promoting cultural traditions at the national level.
“This celebration reflects our collective efforts to build a society where every community feels valued and respected,” he said, adding that Lok Virsa remains committed to showcasing Pakistan's vibrant cultural tapestry.
The program also included speeches, prayers for peace, and cultural exhibits, with attendees lauding Lok Virsa’s efforts to strengthen interfaith bonds through the arts.
The event concluded on a high note with a shared hope for peace, unity, and prosperity, marking the Christmas season as a celebration of inclusivity and goodwill.
