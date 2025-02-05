Lok Virsa celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural splendor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Lok Virsa hosted a vibrant series of cultural events on Wednesday to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, drawing visitors from across the capital.

The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) while reaffirming solidarity with the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

A key attraction was the artisan-at-work exhibition, where Kashmiri craftsmen showcased their expertise in traditional wood carving, paper mache art, and intricate embroidery.

Stalls displayed beautifully handcrafted walnut wood boxes, ornate mirror frames, and exquisitely woven shawls, drawing admiration from visitors.

"The craftsmanship here is simply breathtaking. Each piece tells a story of Kashmir’s deep artistic traditions," said Hina Iqbal, a visitor who purchased a hand-carved jewelry box as a souvenir. Another attendee, Ahmed Raza, who explored the embroidery section, remarked, "These Kashmiri shawls are masterpieces. The fine needlework and vibrant colors reflect the dedication of Kashmiri artisans."

A photographic exhibition depicted the harrowing realities of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The powerful images stirred emotions among visitors, with many stopping to discuss the plight of the Kashmiri people. "Seeing these pictures is heartbreaking.

It reminds us of the sacrifices made by Kashmiris every day," said Rafay Malik, a student attending the event.

The event also featured soulful Kashmiri musical performances, where artists dressed in traditional attire performed folk songs and played classical Kashmiri instruments.

A seminar was also held on Kashmiri cultural heritage which brought together scholars and activists, who discussed the importance of preserving Kashmir’s identity amid ongoing oppression.

Meanwhile, documentary screenings provided insights into the historical and political struggle of Kashmir, sparking thought-provoking discussions among attendees.

The banners displaying slogans in favor of the Kashmir cause were placed across the venue, reinforcing Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Kashmiri rights.

Many attendees were seen taking photographs near these banners, sharing messages of support on social media. "It’s crucial to keep the Kashmir issue alive in public discourse. Events like this strengthen our collective voice," said Ali Haider, a young activist at the event.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations at Lok Virsa successfully blended cultural appreciation with activism, creating an impactful experience for attendees.

The event not only highlighted the beauty of Kashmiri heritage but also amplified the ongoing calls for justice and self-determination.