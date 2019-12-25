The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized special programs here Wednesday to mark 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here in Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized special programs here Wednesday to mark 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here in Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa.

The celebrations were aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.

Special events have been arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

The special programs were included Quaid's birthday cake cutting ceremony in Pakistan Monument Museum, Photographic Exhibition on Quaid, Exhibition of Books and Muzakra on Role and Responsibility of Jinnah as Founder of Pakistan.

Other programmes included display of Milli Naghmas on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, Screening of documentaries on Quaid's life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who sing patriotic songs and a group of traditional drummers also mesmerized audience.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in Quaid's day celebration at Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument Museum.