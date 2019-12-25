UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Celebrates Quaid's Day In Befitting Manner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid's day in befitting manner

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized special programs here Wednesday to mark 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here in Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized special programs here Wednesday to mark 143rd birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here in Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa.

The celebrations were aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.

Special events have been arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

The special programs were included Quaid's birthday cake cutting ceremony in Pakistan Monument Museum, Photographic Exhibition on Quaid, Exhibition of Books and Muzakra on Role and Responsibility of Jinnah as Founder of Pakistan.

Other programmes included display of Milli Naghmas on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, Screening of documentaries on Quaid's life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who sing patriotic songs and a group of traditional drummers also mesmerized audience.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in Quaid's day celebration at Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument Museum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Iran's New Ambassador to Russia Presents Credentia ..

5 minutes ago

Tests of Gun Mount of Russian Frigate Admiral Kasa ..

17 minutes ago

MBRSC participates in meeting of American Geophysi ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Gutseriev Refutes Reports Abou ..

26 minutes ago

2020 to bring ease for common man: Aslam Iqbal

35 minutes ago

Three More Soyuz Rockets Delivered to Vostochny Sp ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.