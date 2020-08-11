Lok Virsa collaborated with The Little Art for 12th edition of LICFF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa on Tuesday collaborated with The Little Art for the 12th edition of Lahore International Children's Film Festival (LICFF).

Lok Virsa and the Little Art for the 12th edition of Lahore International Children's Film Festival (LICFF) will be showing 158 films from 24 countries in 16 languages during festival.

LICFF aims to continue to inspire children through film and brings the community together to watch, learn, and discuss cinema.

This year the festival is going online and will be launched at Starz Play by Cinepax from 21st August 2020 and will be available till 21 November 2020.