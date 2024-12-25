ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday with vibrant and engaging activities at the Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

The festivities began with a special inauguration ceremony attended by government officials, the general public and students.

The event opened with a recitation of the Quran, followed by a welcome address by

Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Muzaffar Ali Barki.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s contributions to Pakistan’s independence and his vision for unity and progress.

He advised the youth to follow the principles advocated by Quaid-e-Azam in his speeches which are unity, faith and discipline.

A major highlight of the event was the artisans-at-work exhibition, where craftsmen and women from across the country demonstrated traditional art forms such as pottery, embroidery, and truck art. Naeem Ahmed, a father of three, remarked, “The artisans-at-work exhibit was my favorite part. It’s amazing to see how our cultural traditions are being preserved and shared with the younger generation. It makes me proud to be Pakistani.”

A cake-cutting ceremony followed, creating a patriotic atmosphere as attendees sang the national anthem.

The Mili Naghmas Show featuring patriotic songs by renowned singers and school choirs was particularly moving.

Throughout the day, documentaries on Quaid-e-Azam’s life were screened, offering insights into his vision and struggles.

Sadia Malik, a university student, commented, “The documentaries on Quaid-e-Azam were truly inspiring. Watching his journey reminds us of how far we’ve come and how much we need to do to honor his vision.”

“Quaid-e Azam's struggle and determination for acquiring a separate homeland for us is truly inspiring for the students like me”, she said.

For children, a storytelling session narrated inspirational anecdotes from Quaid-e-Azam’s life, emphasizing his values of determination and honesty. Ayesha Khan, a teacher attending with her students, remarked, “The storytelling session was such a brilliant way to teach our children about Quaid-e-Azam’s values. My students loved learning about his life in such an interactive way.”

Such platforms provide much needed knowledge to the students about the untiring struggle that led to creation of Pakistan, she said.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural dance performance, showcasing the diverse traditions of Pakistan.

With a large turnout of families, students, and cultural enthusiasts, the event was a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Pakistan, reigniting the spirit of patriotism and unity among attendees.