Lok Virsa Commemorates Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary With Cultural Festivities
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday with vibrant and engaging activities at the Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.
The festivities began with a special inauguration ceremony attended by government officials, the general public and students.
The event opened with a recitation of the Quran, followed by a welcome address by
Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Muzaffar Ali Barki.
Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s contributions to Pakistan’s independence and his vision for unity and progress.
He advised the youth to follow the principles advocated by Quaid-e-Azam in his speeches which are unity, faith and discipline.
A major highlight of the event was the artisans-at-work exhibition, where craftsmen and women from across the country demonstrated traditional art forms such as pottery, embroidery, and truck art. Naeem Ahmed, a father of three, remarked, “The artisans-at-work exhibit was my favorite part. It’s amazing to see how our cultural traditions are being preserved and shared with the younger generation. It makes me proud to be Pakistani.”
A cake-cutting ceremony followed, creating a patriotic atmosphere as attendees sang the national anthem.
The Mili Naghmas Show featuring patriotic songs by renowned singers and school choirs was particularly moving.
Throughout the day, documentaries on Quaid-e-Azam’s life were screened, offering insights into his vision and struggles.
Sadia Malik, a university student, commented, “The documentaries on Quaid-e-Azam were truly inspiring. Watching his journey reminds us of how far we’ve come and how much we need to do to honor his vision.”
“Quaid-e Azam's struggle and determination for acquiring a separate homeland for us is truly inspiring for the students like me”, she said.
For children, a storytelling session narrated inspirational anecdotes from Quaid-e-Azam’s life, emphasizing his values of determination and honesty. Ayesha Khan, a teacher attending with her students, remarked, “The storytelling session was such a brilliant way to teach our children about Quaid-e-Azam’s values. My students loved learning about his life in such an interactive way.”
Such platforms provide much needed knowledge to the students about the untiring struggle that led to creation of Pakistan, she said.
The event concluded with a vibrant cultural dance performance, showcasing the diverse traditions of Pakistan.
With a large turnout of families, students, and cultural enthusiasts, the event was a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Pakistan, reigniting the spirit of patriotism and unity among attendees.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken2 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration held with joy2 minutes ago
-
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister3 minutes ago
-
Police hold grand Christmas celebration at Misaq Centre3 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa commemorates Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary with cultural festivities3 minutes ago
-
Interviews start for PSER internship programme3 minutes ago
-
Four suspects held, fireworks recovered3 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations12 minutes ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan12 minutes ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal extends birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif13 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day13 minutes ago