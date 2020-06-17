UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Condoles Death Of Legendary Host Tariq Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Lok Virsa condoles death of legendary host Tariq Aziz

National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of legendary host of all time Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of legendary host of all time Tariq Aziz.

In an official message of Lok Virsa, it mourned the death of legendary host Tariq Aziz and deeply saddened by his death.

Tariq Aziz was the first person to be on-air in Pakistan with the launch of Television Service (ptv) for the first time at 6:30pm on 26th November 1964 in Lahore.

"We have lost that man today who was famous for his opening line "Dekhti Ankho Suntey Kano Ko Tariq Aziz Ka Salam" and the famous dialog that no one can every forget and which became the part of our lives: "Yea Water Cooler Aap Ka Hoa".

May Allah bless him and give him the highest place in Jannah adding that you will be missed by this nation,it stated.

