Lok Virsa Conducts Miniature Painting Classes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Lok Virsa conducts miniature painting classes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) on Monday conducted a miniature painting classes in association with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that the painting classes held at newly restored art gallery.

He said that NCA artists taught youngsters about the miniature painting besides music performance and other art activities where youth was interested.

More Stories From Pakistan

