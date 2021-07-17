UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Conducts Miniature Painting Classes

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:59 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) conducted a miniature painting classes in association with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) conducted a miniature painting classes in association with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that the painting classes held at newly restored art gallery.

He said that NCA artists taught youngsters about the miniature painting besides music performance and other art activities where youth was interested.

More Stories From Pakistan

