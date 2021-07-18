UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Conducts Miniature Painting Classes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lok Virsa conducts miniature painting classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) on Sunday conducted a miniature painting classes in association with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that the painting classes held at newly restored art gallery.

He said that NCA artists taught youngsters about the miniature painting besides music performance and other art activities where youth was interested.

