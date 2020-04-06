UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Continue To Promote Pakistani Culture Through Research

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Lok Virsa continue to promote Pakistani culture through research

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is prompting Pakistani cultural heritage and folklore through research projects of university students on significant aspects of national culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is prompting Pakistani cultural heritage and folklore through research projects of university students on significant aspects of national culture.

Lok Virsa has conducted field surveys to record folk, culture and traditions.

According to an official of Lok Virsa, it conducted research on different sub-fields of folk and traditional heritage including folk songs, romantic folktales, nursery rhymes etc, children games, celebrations at birth and weddings and others.

He said the Lok Virsa published books on various facets of Pakistani folklore and cultural heritage covering all provinces and regions of the country. Books were published in series such as folk songs, folk tales, folk romances, folk entertainment, folk poetry, sufi poetry, cultural information, cultural surveys, folk classics and folk songs.

Lok Virsa has the mandate to document traditional heritage at the regional, district and sub-district level.

Related Topics

Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Govt removes Shabbar Zaidi from the post of FBR Ch ..

10 minutes ago

Apple Distributes Over 20Mln Protective Masks Acro ..

8 minutes ago

Ehsas Cash Emergency Programme to help solve econo ..

1 minute ago

DC decides to de-seal UC Manga after corona tests ..

1 minute ago

Trump sees 'light at end of tunnel' as coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 954 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.