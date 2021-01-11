UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa, Embassy Of Iran To Collobrate For Promotion Of Culture

Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

Lok Virsa, Embassy of Iran to collobrate for promotion of Culture

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to start cultural projects with embassy of Iran in Pakistan to promote culture and traditional heritage of both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to start cultural projects with embassy of Iran in Pakistan to promote culture and traditional heritage of both countries.

Executive Director Talha Ali Khan Khushvaha on Monday told APP that Islamic Republic of Iran is marking its active contributions to promote cultural ties in Pakistan.���� He said that in this regard cultural counseller of Iran had been collaborated together both at the museums level as well as country level to propagate and create deep understanding of�common Heritage.������������������������������������������������������������ He said that in collobration with embassy of Iran grand festivals and exhibitions will be held in premises of Lok Virsa.������������������������������������������������ He said that "Pakistan and Iran are cooperating in many areas and we would like to initiate some joint ventures.

��������������������� He said that soon Lok Virsa would start some project and joint ventures for promotion of cultural values and hertigae of both countries.���������������� He said that Pakistan and Iran share a lot of history, language and heritage and Islamic heritage.���������������������������He added that relations between Tehran and Islamabad were centuries old and both countries were bonded through religious and cultural similarities.����������������������������The strengthening of bonds between Iran and Pakistan was a matter of great pleasure, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

