Lok Virsa embezzlement case adjourned till Nov 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till November 15, on a reference against PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to embezzlement of Rs30 million in Lok Virsa funds.

The accused Robina Khalid, Mazharul islam and Dr Tabinda appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further process due to absence of prosecution witnesses who were summoned for testimony.