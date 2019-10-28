Lok Virsa Embezzlement Case Adjourned Till Nov 15
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:16 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till November 15, on a reference against PPP Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to embezzlement of Rs30 million in Lok Virsa funds
The accused Robina Khalid, Mazharul islam and Dr Tabinda appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.
The court adjourned hearing of the case without further process due to absence of prosecution witnesses who were summoned for testimony.