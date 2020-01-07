Lok Virsa embezzlement in funds reference: Statement of first prosecution witness recorded

(@FahadShabbir)

Accountability Court (AC) has recorded statement of first witness of prosecution in NAB reference pertaining to embezzlement in Lok Virsa Funds

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has recorded statement of first witness of prosecution in NAB reference pertaining to embezzlement in Lok Virsa Funds.Judge Muhammad Bashir of AC Islamabad took up for hearing NAB reference on embezzlement in Lok Virsa funds against senator Robina Khalid and other accused Tuesday.

The statement of Muhammad Sadiq, first witness of prosecution was recorded in the court.Cross questioning on witness statement will take place on next hearing of this case on January 28.During the course of hearing of the case the accused including Robina Khalid, Tabinda Zafar and Mazhar ul islam appeared in the court.These accused are charged with inflicting loss of Rs 30 million on national kitty.