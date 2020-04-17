UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Embezzlement Reference: AC Adjourns Hearing Till June 2 Against PPP Senator, Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Lok Virsa embezzlement reference: AC adjourns hearing till June 2 against PPP senator, others

An Accountability Court Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid and others till June 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid and others till June 2.

The hearing pertaining to embezzlement in Self Generated Funds (SGFs) of Lok Virsa was adjourned by the duty Judge Wajid Ali at the request of NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif without any further proceeding.

It is worth mentioning that NAB has filed the reference against Senator Robina Khalid of the PPP who is also Ex-Chief Executive of M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in SGF of Lok Virsa.

Besides Senator Rubina Khalid, Ex-Executive Director of Lok Virsa Mazhar-ul-Islam, Chief Executive Director (present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr Tabinda Zafar are included in the reference.

According to NAB Rawalpindi, during investigation it is established that the accused Ex-Executive Director of Lok Virsa Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with the accused Senator and Ex-Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Robina Khalid and Chief Executive Director Dr Tabinda Zafar.

The accused Senator Rubina Khalid, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr Tabinda Zafar gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders or competition and also failed to deposit the 50% profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Pakistan Peoples Party June Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Calls for More Clarity on Biolog ..

20 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Accuses Lower House Speaker Mai ..

21 seconds ago

PU illegal appointments case adjourned till April ..

23 seconds ago

Social Security hospitals start OPDs at labour col ..

24 seconds ago

Putin, Macron Discuss Possibility to Organize Talk ..

7 minutes ago

Rain with thunderstorm expected in different parts ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.