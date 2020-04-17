Lok Virsa embezzlement reference: AC adjourns hearing till June 2 against PPP senator, others

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid and others till June 2.

The hearing pertaining to embezzlement in Self Generated Funds (SGFs) of Lok Virsa was adjourned by the duty Judge Wajid Ali at the request of NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif without any further proceeding.

It is worth mentioning that NAB has filed the reference against Senator Robina Khalid of the PPP who is also Ex-Chief Executive of M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in SGF of Lok Virsa.

Besides Senator Rubina Khalid, Ex-Executive Director of Lok Virsa Mazhar-ul-Islam, Chief Executive Director (present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr Tabinda Zafar are included in the reference.

According to NAB Rawalpindi, during investigation it is established that the accused Ex-Executive Director of Lok Virsa Mazhar-ul-Islam by misusing his authority illegally extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with the accused Senator and Ex-Chief Executive M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Robina Khalid and Chief Executive Director Dr Tabinda Zafar.

The accused Senator Rubina Khalid, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr Tabinda Zafar gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders or competition and also failed to deposit the 50% profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million.