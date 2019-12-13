National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) pays condolence on the sad demise of famous Tabla legend Ustad Ajmal khan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) pays condolence on the sad demise of famous Tabla legend Ustad Ajmal khan.Rich tributes were paid to folk artist Ustad Muhammad Ajmal Khan (Late) for his itorious services towards the promotion of Pakistani folk music.

Tabla player Ustad Muhammad Ajmal Khan died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was 62. Born in Multan in 1957, Ajmal Khan started playing tabla at the age of 12 years.Executive Director Lok Virsa, Anwaar ul Haq expressed deep sorrow on the departure of the legendary artist and expressed condolences to the family.He said, Ustad Muhammad Ajmal was among a few folk musicians in Pakistan who dedicated his entire life for promotion of folk music.