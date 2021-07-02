UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa First Roof Top Open Air Theater Opens After 27 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Lok Virsa first roof top open air theater opens after 27 years

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa first roof top open air theater has been opened after twenty seven years for cultural activities.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Kushvaha Friday said open air theater has been opened for the general public, cultural activities, musical concerts and youth programs.

He said the theater has been modified with new technologies and opened with a new look so that audience could sit in lush green environment.

He further informed that the view of the theater was fantastic where one could see the Pakistan monument and picturesque landscapes in its premises equipped with fresh air.

He said Lok Virsa has also started a series of musical programs engaging youth in positive and healthy activities in the theater.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Top

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

35 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

39 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.