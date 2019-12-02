UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa For Establishing Special Fund To Ensure Survival Of Dying Art, Crafts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:35 PM

Lok Virsa for establishing special fund to ensure survival of dying art, crafts

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has proposed the federal government to establish a special fund of Rs5 million to ensure survival of traditional practitioners and continuity of their craft and musical traditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has proposed the Federal government to establish a special fund of Rs5 million to ensure survival of traditional practitioners and continuity of their craft and musical traditions.

According to an official document available with APP on Monday, a special proposed fund would be constituted by the federal government out of the resources allocated for AHSAS Programme.

This fund would be utilized in setting up an Artist Facilitation Center at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian to provide regular training to master artisans in different dying crafts under craft designers to make new innovations in their products according to the market trends and customers demand.

The center would also take appropriate steps to resolve problems faced by folk artists and musicians by providing them the required incentives and government support for continuity of their traditions.

Financial support would also be extended to folk artists and master artisans, specially those who are suffering from any disability.

Initially, 500 artisans and artists would be provided this benefit. One time grant would also be provided to the needy artisans and folk artists/ musicians for marriage of their daughters.

An application form on the pattern of one already used for assistance under Pakistan culture arts foundation would be adopted for the proposed fund.

