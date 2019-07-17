Lok Virsa formally launches book on Pakistani cinema

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday organized a launching ceremony of book on the history of Pakistan's Cinema "Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema"

Published in January last year with the aim to elaborate the history of Pakistani cinema as an essential part of Pakistan's cultural heritage, the book has now formally been launched by Lok virsa at its media center.

The authors tracked the history of cinema in the subcontinent from 1906 when the first film shots from France were screened in a hotel in Mumbai.

It has described the history of Pakistani cinema to highlight the best from the fifties and beyond.

The book has been authored by film historian and critic Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail. Aijaz Gul received his early education from Aitchison and F.C. College, Lahore. He earned his BA and MA in film studies from the University of Southern California Los Angeles, United States.

He has been writing on film for local and foreign publications and has published four books. As a member of Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) NETPAC and FIPRESCI, he has attended numerous international film festivals as jury chairman and member.

Jamal Sohail is a double gold medalist and a graduate in media studies. He is also a member of NETPAC and has attended numerous national and international film festivals as jury member.

The fact that there has not been written much on film industry in Pakistan, this book was being dubbed as modest attempt to take the readers on a joyful ride with laughter, action and romance. It was also an attempt to refresh the memories of those who were no longer with us but their passion remained with us in the form of films.