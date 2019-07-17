UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Formally Launches Book On Pakistani Cinema

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Lok Virsa formally launches book on Pakistani cinema

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday organized a launching ceremony of book on the history of Pakistan's Cinema "Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday organized a launching ceremony of book on the history of Pakistan's Cinema "Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema".

Published in January last year with the aim to elaborate the history of Pakistani cinema as an essential part of Pakistan's cultural heritage, the book has now formally been launched by Lok virsa at its media center.

The authors tracked the history of cinema in the subcontinent from 1906 when the first film shots from France were screened in a hotel in Mumbai.

It has described the history of Pakistani cinema to highlight the best from the fifties and beyond.

The book has been authored by film historian and critic Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail. Aijaz Gul received his early education from Aitchison and F.C. College, Lahore. He earned his BA and MA in film studies from the University of Southern California Los Angeles, United States.

He has been writing on film for local and foreign publications and has published four books. As a member of Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) NETPAC and FIPRESCI, he has attended numerous international film festivals as jury chairman and member.

Jamal Sohail is a double gold medalist and a graduate in media studies. He is also a member of NETPAC and has attended numerous national and international film festivals as jury member.

The fact that there has not been written much on film industry in Pakistan, this book was being dubbed as modest attempt to take the readers on a joyful ride with laughter, action and romance. It was also an attempt to refresh the memories of those who were no longer with us but their passion remained with us in the form of films.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Mumbai Film And Movies Education France Hotel Los Angeles United States January Gold Media From Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Interest rate hike to bring a new wave of inflatio ..

56 seconds ago

Govt determined to recover looted national wealth ..

58 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five truck ..

1 minute ago

Russian Court Extends Arrest for 13 Ukrainian Sail ..

1 minute ago

Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

1 minute ago

RTI Act 2013 to ensure transparency, accountabilit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.