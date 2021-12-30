UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa, Heritage Museum Attracting Large Number Of Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 07:48 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa Heritage Museum is attracting a large number of visitors particularly students of various educational institutions from across the country

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali told APP that the museum is up-graded and renovated which was presenting history and living traditions of the people of the country both from the main stream and remotest regions of the country.

He said main objective of the museum is to educate and edify present and future generations, adding that mostly museum in the country were archaeological which were a throwback from colonial times.

He said the Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in the country which presents the history and living traditions of the people.

According to the Lok Virsa, the museum has a covered area of 60,000 sq ft featuring exhibit halls, making it the largest museum in the country.

The entry fees for the local adults are Rs50, students Rs20 and foreigners Rs800. While entry is free for children under seven years of age. The museum remain open from Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 7 pm and on Friday 10 am to 7 pm with 12.30 pm to 2 pm break. While on Monday the museum remained closed.

