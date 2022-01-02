UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa, Heritage Museum Attracts Large Number Of Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa Heritage Museum is attracting a large number of visitors particularly students of various educational institutions from across the country.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that the museum is up-graded and renovated which was presenting history and living traditions of people of the country both from the main stream and remotest regions.

Talha Ali said that main objective of the museum is to educate and edify present and future generations, adding that most museum in the country were archaeological which were a throwback from colonial times.

The Executive Director said that the Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in the country which presents the history and living traditions of the people.

According to Lok Virsa, the museum has a covered area of 60,000 sq. ft. featuring exhibit halls, making it the largest museum in the country.

The entry fees for the local adults are Rs. 50, students Rs. 20 and foreigners Rs.800. While entry is free for children under seven years of age. The museum remain open from Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 7 pm On Friday, 10 am to 7 pm with 12:30 pm to 2 pm break. While on Monday the museum remained closed.

