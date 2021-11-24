UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint To Organize Musical Show On Nov 26

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on Nov 26

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - in collaboration with the Folk Heritage Hill Joint - will host a musical show on November 26 entitled "List Night on Earth"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - in collaboration with the Folk Heritage Hill Joint - will host a musical show on November 26 entitled "List Night on Earth".

According to Lok Virsa, the entrance fee will be Rs.1000 and it will be held at Show Roof Top Theater, Lok Virsa.

Famous singers will perform in the musical show.

