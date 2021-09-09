UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Holding Series Of Programs Highlighting Rich National Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:21 PM

Lok Virsa holding series of programs highlighting rich national heritage

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa is currently holding a series of programs at National Heritage Museum to showcase centuries old rich culture and folk traditions

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa is currently holding a series of programs at National Heritage Museum to showcase centuries old rich culture and folk traditions.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said ,"The objective of the program was to promote folk crafts, create awareness among the masses specially youth about our indigenous folk heritage and provide a platform to master artisans associated with different traditional skills to earn livelihood for their families." He said first program under this series "Artisans-at-work in traditional pottery" was started on September 3 which will continue till September 12.

Master artisans demonstrating their skills included 72-year Niaz Ahmad from Saidpur village, Atif in Multani blue pottery and Hanif in traditional paintings, he said.

The purpose of such programms were also to channelise the economic opportunities for the artisans through their skill and art that remained neglected for the past many decades.

A large number of people including students from local institutions are visiting the artisans at work daily and learn techniques involved in pottery making process.

/395

Related Topics

Saidpur September From

Recent Stories

Over 2. 3m people get Covid-19 jabs in Faisalabad

Over 2. 3m people get Covid-19 jabs in Faisalabad

4 seconds ago
 Astronauts smell smoke, burning on Russia's ISS mo ..

Astronauts smell smoke, burning on Russia's ISS module

9 seconds ago
 WHO calls for extension of moratorium on Covid-19 ..

WHO calls for extension of moratorium on Covid-19 booster shots till year end

2 minutes ago
 PAF aircraft with relief goods lands in Kabul

PAF aircraft with relief goods lands in Kabul

2 minutes ago
 Storm-hit Philippines braces for powerful typhoon

Storm-hit Philippines braces for powerful typhoon

2 minutes ago
 UK to Turn Back Boats Carrying Migrants Across Eng ..

UK to Turn Back Boats Carrying Migrants Across English Channel - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.