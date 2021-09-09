Lok Virsa holding series of programs highlighting rich national heritage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa is currently holding a series of programs at National Heritage Museum to showcase centuries old rich culture and folk traditions.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said ,"The objective of the program was to promote folk crafts, create awareness among the masses specially youth about our indigenous folk heritage and provide a platform to master artisans associated with different traditional skills to earn livelihood for their families." He said first program under this series "Artisans-at-work in traditional pottery" was started on September 3 which will continue till September 12.

Master artisans demonstrating their skills included 72-year Niaz Ahmad from Saidpur village, Atif in Multani blue pottery and Hanif in traditional paintings, he said.

The purpose of such programms were also to channelise the economic opportunities for the artisans through their skill and art that remained neglected for the past many decades.

A large number of people including students from local institutions are visiting the artisans at work daily and learn techniques involved in pottery making process.

