Lok Virsa holding series of programs to promote culture, heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa was currently holding a series of programs at National Heritage Museum to showcase centuries old rich culture and folk traditions.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said ,"The objective of the program was to promote folk crafts, create awareness among the masses specially youth about our indigenous folk heritage and provide a platform to master artisans associated with different traditional skills to earn livelihood for their families." The purpose of such programme were also to channelize the economic opportunities for the artisans through their skill and art that remained neglected for the past many decades.

A large number of people including students from local institutions were visiting the artisans at work daily and learn techniques involved in pottery making process.

