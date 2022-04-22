UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Holds Exhibition Of Islamic Calligraphy

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Friday organized an exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy at Pakistan National Heritage Museum

At the opening ceremony, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Director General, National Rehmatul Aalameen Authority and former Federal Secretary was the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest highly appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa to promote and perpetuate the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcoming remarks, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Executive Director, Lok Virsa apprised about the functioning of Lok Virsa as a specialized institution dealing with the research, collection, documentation and preservation of Pakistan's traditional culture.

Other attractions of the event were live demonstration of works by young calligraphers and Naatia Kalam as tribute to Prophet (PBUH).

A large number people from different walks of life including youth attended the event.

The exhibition will continue at Lok Virsa till end of Ramadan.

The eminent calligraphers whose masterpieces have been displayed in the exhibition include late Aftab Ahmad Khan, Nawaz Ahmad, Ahsan Khan and Samiullah Khan.

The objective of the exhibition is to promote Islamic calligraphy and to provide a platform to the practitioners associated with this centuries' old tradition to display their work at the national level.

