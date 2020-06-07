UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Holds Online Webinar On Balochistan's Culture

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Lok Virsa holds online webinar on Balochistan's Culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) and Hast-o-Neest on Sunday organised an online webinar on "Culture of Balochistan" to highlight the significance of rich culture province.

The scholars, artists and conversationist   poured light on  Baloch culture and its significance, efforts made for its safeguarding and conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said that Balochistan is a huge mountainous plateau, where water is scarce, except for emerald green oasis settlements, where fruit farms and wheat fields merge beautifully in the backdrop of rugged, mountainous ranges.

He said that Balochistan province has the biggest land area and the smallest population (6.5 million) amongst the four provinces in the country.

He said that Baloch culture is known as one of the beautiful cultures in the world, which has been proved to be one of the oldest and strongest cultures of the world.

Renowned Scholor Dr Abdul Rehman said that Cultural landscape of Balochistan is rich and affluent with various ethnic groups.

He said that Brahvi, Balochi and Pashtoon tribes in Balochistan are known for their hospitality.

He said that the province is like home to some of the most ancient civilisations.

He said that especially Mehrgarh civilization in Balochistan have special importance in South Asia. Dr Farzand Masih said that Balochistan is a distinct land with distinct folk heritage and It is also a cradle of world's oldest civilization.

He said that It is now high time that the colours of this province should be projected on national level adding that Folk arts and their practitioners need patronage and encouragement.                      Another renowned scholar Saifullah Nasar said that the Baloch culture is full of traditions, arts and crafts. Baluchistan is also known for its tribes and festivals with distinct feature of Baloch culture is the storytelling tradition. Baloch culture is rich in folk music dances and songs, he added.

