Lok Virsa Holds Outdoor Shoot For Documentary Film Making Students

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa on Friday has conducted an outdoor shoot for the students of Documentary and Filmmaking at Quaid-e-Azam University as part of its outdoor activities to enable challenging learning environment focusing on skill development.

The students were introduced various new methods adopted for shooting a profile and also instructed on how to capture drone shots and necessary rules and regulations pertaining to drone video capturing.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said Lok Virsa staff also took part in managing equipment along with instructor Zeeshan Shafa during the training activities.

Talha said the students of documentary and film-making team had an opportunity to showcase their expertise while working in such robust environment.

He added that such platforms were playing a vital role in portraying true picture and ideology of the younger generation of Pakistan.

