Lok Virsa holds Sufi Sangat on Baba Farid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cultural and Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday arranged a "Sufi Sangat " on the poetic vision of "Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar.

Addressing the participants, Prof Saeed Ahmad said that Baba Farid laid the basis for a vernacular Punjabi literature and his most important contributions to Punjabi literature was for development of the language. He said that Baba Farid had preached islam in a simple way and remained a source of mysticism for the people of the sub-continent throughout his life. Saeed Ahmed said that his vision inspired by an intense existential urge, led him to a way of life that integrated him with the downtrodden in such a manner that he could be posed as the voice of the voiceless and the cry of the oppressed. Prof Saeed Ahmed read his famous poetry including "Ay Farid Rokhi Sokhi Kha Kar Thanda Pani Pii", "Ay Farid Mati Ko Bura Na Jaan" and "Ay Farid Makanon Par Dolat Ka Israaf Na Kar".

He also shed light on his famous books including Rahatul Qulub, Fawaidus Salikeen, Asrarul Wujud, Asrarul Awlia, Tohfatul Asrar and Tohfatul Akhyar. Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said that Baba Farid Ganj Shakar possessed great literary and poetic skills. He added the main teaching of Baba Farid was love for humanity and salvation through self-purification. He said that Farid has kindled the light of love, peace, tolerance, humanitarianism, equality and respect in the abysmal darkness of extremism, hypocrisy, exploitation, hatred, class-distinction and religious bigotry through poetry. In the end of ceremony Sufiana Kalams were also presented by Singer Arieb Azhar to pay tribute to Baba Farid Ganj Shakar.