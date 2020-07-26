UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Library Offers 32,000 Books To Researchers, Students Of Cultural Heritage

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Lok Virsa library offers 32,000 books to researchers, students of cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Heritage Library has collection of over thirty-two thousand books and journals on cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The Heritage Library at LoK Virsa was devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students and common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage.

The library was accumulating field research, collecting cultural studies, oral traditions, indigenous cultural, inheritance and traditional culture.

Library has offered unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds and abilities.

For society as a whole, 'Heritage Library' provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity, an official of Lol Virsa told APP.

He said that an other collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa was also available in the library.

He said that the library continues to serve students, researchers and scholars in connection with their research work on cultural heritage of Pakistan. The numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture were accessible to any one in the library.

The library is atypical since it is with a high concentration of books, journals, manuscripts and field reports pertaining to Pakistani folklore, ethnology, cultural anthropology, art history and craft, he stated.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Oral

Recent Stories

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

46 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.