Lok Virsa Library Provides Extensive Books Materials To Researchers, Students Of Cultural Studies

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa Heritage Library has collection of over thirty-two thousand books and journals on cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The Heritage Library at LoK Virsa was devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students and common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage.

Library has offered unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds and abilities.

For society as a whole, 'Heritage Library' provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity, an official of Lok Virsa told APP.

He said that another collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa was also available in the library.

He said that the library continues to serve students, researchers and scholars in connection with their research work on cultural heritage of Pakistan. The numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture were accessible to any one in the library.

The library is atypical since it is with a high concentration of books, journals, manuscripts and field reports pertaining to Pakistani folklore, ethnology, cultural anthropology, art history and craft, he stated.

