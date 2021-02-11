UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Mela To Be Decorated In South Punjab Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional administration has decided to organise 'South Punjab Lok Virsa Mela' in the city soon to highlight the decades old culture of the region at international level.

The Mela will be held at Fort Qasim Bagh and preparations have been started in this regard.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has constituted a special committee comprising of various departments officials to execute and look after the arrangements.

Commissioner Multan division said that the culture of the region will be portrayed in the Lok Virsa Mela.

Public and private institutions besides this civil society will be invited to install various cultural stalls in the mela.

He said that they were striving to provide recreational opportunities to the citizens after Corona lockdown.

He said that Lok Virsa Mela to bring forward the talent and skills of this belt.

The Mela will be decorated in the end of February or start of the March as committee will decide about it.

Deputy Commissioner Multan will be the convener while Deputy Director Local government will be Co-convener.

Regional Director small industries will be the secretary while CPO, DG PHA, MD MWMC Chief Corporation officer, deputy director information, Director Arts Council, CTO, CEO Health and other district officials will be the members of the committee.

