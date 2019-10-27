UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa, Ministry Of Kashmir Affairs Observe Black Day

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

Lok Virsa, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs observe Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday observed "Black Day" and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

An "exhibition of photographs" showing the plight of Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims including women and children were also part of various cultural activities.

Lok Virsa also organized screening of video documentaries on large projector at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, highlighting the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

A photographic exhibition showing a wide array of photographs that shed light on the plight of innocent Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims, including women and children, who suffered from injuries at the hands of Indian security forces in Indian Held Kashmir, was also part of the daylong activities.

The day was aimed to highlights atrocities committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

A large number of visitors watched the documentaries to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

Banners with slogans in support of the Kashmir cause were also displayed at prominent locations at Lok Virsa premises at Shakarparian.

Related Topics

India Gilgit Baltistan Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

13 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

13 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.