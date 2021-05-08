UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Close From May 10 To May16

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Lok Virsa Museums to remain close from May 10 to May16

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Museums would remain close from May 10 to May 16 in line with the directions of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

According to NIFTH, "In line with the directions of NCOC, for slowing down the curve of COVID-19 pandemic during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, both the Museums Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument administered by Lok Virsa will remain close during the time period".

Lok Virsa Museums would reopen after Eid-ul-Fitr and connecting weekly holidays on Monday, May 17 within the new timings announced by the administration i.e. 10 am to 6 pm amid COVID 19.

