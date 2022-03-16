UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Closed For Four Days

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Lok Virsa museums to remain closed for four days

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Wednesday announced that 'Lok Virsa Museums' will remain closed on March 16,18,20,23 on account of preparations for Pakistan Day parade

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Wednesday announced that 'Lok Virsa Museums' will remain closed on March 16,18,20,23 on account of preparations for Pakistan Day parade.

According to statement issued here,the museums will reopen on March 23 at 1500 hours after parade,heritage Museum, also known as Lok Virsa Museum is a museum administered and managed by Lok Virsa - National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage.

Due to preparations regarding Pakistan Day parade taking place at Parade Ground near Lok Virsa premises, the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) and Pakistan Monument Museum (PMM) will remain closed as per previous practice.

