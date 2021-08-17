UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Closed For Two Days On Ashura-e-Muharram

Lok Virsa Museums to remain closed for two days on Ashura-e-Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on August, 18-19 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to Lok Virsa as per previous practice, both museums administered by Lok Virsa, will remain closed.

The museums will reopen with routine public timings on Friday, 20th August 2021.

