Lok Virsa Museums to remain closed for two days on Ashura-e-Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on August, 18-19 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to Lok Virsa as per previous practice, both museums administered by Lok Virsa, will remain closed.

The museums will reopen with routine public timings on Friday, 20th August 2021.

P:zkz/X:ftp/L:mka/E:mka/I:qur/R:qur\778