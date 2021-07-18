Lok Virsa Museums to remain closed on 1st day of Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa museums would remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, an official statement said.

As per previous practice, both the Museums National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum administered by Lok Virsa will reopen with routine public timings on the second day of Eid.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that a large number of people were used to visit National Heritage Museum and Monument Museum on special occasions of Eid festivals and Independence Day celebrations.

Talha Ali said that visitors should follow COVID-19 SOPs including wearing masks and social distancing.

\778