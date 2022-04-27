UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Closed On First Day Eid-ul-Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Two Museums administered by Lok Virsa including Pakistan National Heritage Museum and Pakistan National Monument Museum will remain closed during first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Lok Virsa, the museums will reopen on the second day of Eid with routine summer timings of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., said a news release issued here.

