Lok Virsa museums to remain open only 3 days in week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa on Wednesday decided to reduce the operating days of its two museums, Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum.

According to a notification, the decision was taken due to worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country.

With immediate effect, two museums will stay open for public for only 3 days a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Timings for Saturday and Sunday are 10am to 7pm. Friday timings are 10am to 7pm with a prayer break from 1pm to 2.30pm.