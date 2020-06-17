UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Open Only 3 Days In Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Lok Virsa museums to remain open only 3 days in week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa on Wednesday decided to reduce the operating days of its two museums, Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum.

According to a notification, the decision was taken due to worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country.

With immediate effect, two museums will stay open for public for only 3 days a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Timings for Saturday and Sunday are 10am to 7pm. Friday timings are 10am to 7pm with a prayer break from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Prayer From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

2 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

2 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

3 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.