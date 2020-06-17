Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Open Only 3 Days In Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa on Wednesday decided to reduce the operating days of its two museums, Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum.
According to a notification, the decision was taken due to worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country.
With immediate effect, two museums will stay open for public for only 3 days a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Timings for Saturday and Sunday are 10am to 7pm. Friday timings are 10am to 7pm with a prayer break from 1pm to 2.30pm.