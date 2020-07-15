Lok Virsa museums to remain open only for three days in a week during lockdown

National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Wednesday announced that both museums will remain open for public from Tuesday to Thursday only 3-days a week from 10 a.m to 7 p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Wednesday announced that both museums will remain open for public from Tuesday to Thursday only 3-days a week from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

According to an official notification, in view of government lockdown the new timings for museum were being set.

Both museums administered by Lok Virsa namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain open for public from Tuesday to Thursday only.

These timings will come into effect from July 16, 2020.