Lok Virsa museums to reopen for public from June 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Tuesday announced that two museums will re-open for public from Friday (June 12).

In an official announcement the two museums administered by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) namely the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) and Pakistan Monument Museum will re-open for public with full and strict SOPs.

The museums will be opened from Tuesday to Sunday (except Friday) and timing 10 a.m to 7 p.m without any break.

Monday will be closed Holiday and on Friday timing will be 10 a.m to 7 p.m with break for prayer from 1 p.m to 2.30 p.m, announcement said.