Lok Virsa music archives launched on digital platforms: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed pleasure on the celebration of Pakistan's phenomenal music artists with the launch of the country's first official digital platforms where historical Lok Virsa Music archives of legendary artists were made available for the world to celebrate.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "Our musicians have brought accolades to the country with their art & we must share their art with the world. My team led by Salman Sufi along with the Heritage & Culture Division have worked on this initiative which is now online."