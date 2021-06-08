Lok Virsa normalize timings of both Museums

National Institute of Folk and Traditional heritage Lok Virsa on Tuesday decided to normalize the timings of both it's museums namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum

In an announcement issued here, Lok Virsa said that the decision has been taken in view of reduction in Covid19 cases in Islamabad.

New timings are 10: 00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

However, both museums will observe Saturday and Sunday as holidays till further improvement in the reduction of Covid-19 cases in accordance with the directions of NCOC.