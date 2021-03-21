Lok Virsa offering free courses under PM Hunarmand Pakistan program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has launched three free six-month training courses under Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan program -Batch 2.

According to details, the willing participants can apply in the following courses including "Documentary Ad & Short Film Making", Wood carving and Fine art (painting).

The minimum educational qualification for admission in these courses is matriculation.

The applicants age limit is 18 to 30 years old.

The six months course timing is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The applicants asked to submit the following admission documents; Two passport size photos, Two copies of your and your parents' National Identity Card (NIC), A copy of academic credentials, A copy of the domicile.

The admission form can be downloaded at www.navttc.gov.pk www.kamyabjawan.gov.pk.

After completing the form, send it to the following email address.info@lokvirsa.org.pk.

You can also send the form to the following number through WhatsApp.

+923365770379.

The deadline to submit the form is March 23, 2021. The participants would be issued six-month trade certificates. PM Hunarmand Pakistan Program 2021 Batch No. 2 is hiring applications for 3 Months & 6 Months of Free Courses in High Tech, Digital Information Technology, Industrial Technology and Conventional Technologies. This program is providing opportunities to get free courses in more than 150 departments. These courses admissions are opened in more than 700 universities, technical institutes and industrial units all over the country.