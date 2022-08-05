Lok Virsa organizes Kashmiri culture show on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Lok Virsa on Friday held a cultural program to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination for the last seven decades.

The program marked three years of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Youm-e-Istehsal, said a Lok Virsa official.

He said the special cultural program organized in collaboration with Kashmir Affairs Ministry started at 10 a.m. and continued till 6 p.m.

Divulging details of the programme, he said the Kashmiri artisans from different fields including embroidery, Namda, Gabba and jewelry demonstrated their art work for public throughout the day.

"The programme also featured a photo exhibition and video screening in which Indian brutalities on the innocent Kashmir people were displayed and screened at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum," he added.

It may be noted that the banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian brutalities were also displayed in the premises of Lok Virsa.