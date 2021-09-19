UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Organizes Screening Of Short Films, Documentaries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

Lok Virsa organizes screening of short films, documentaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa on Sunday organized screening of documentaries and short films here at it's media center.

The screening program was attended by Executive Director NIFTH, Talha Ali Kushvaha and Director General National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr. Khalid Mehmood, said in a statement issued here.

The short film and documentaries were prepared by the students of documentary of film making, Lok Virsa-NAVTTC Technical and Vocational Training and education (TVET) were screened on the occasion.

The documentaries prepared under Prime Minister's "Skills For All" and "Hunarmand Pakistan Program (Kamyab Jawan Initiative)".

A large number of audience, as well NIFTH Management, participated in the Program.

