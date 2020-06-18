Lok Virsa plans to start 'Cuisine Museum' to serve traditional food of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to initiate a "Cuisine Museum" to serve famous traditional food of all cities to help promote and preserve the centuries old mouthwatering dishes of Pakistan.

Executive Director Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said Pakistan is located at an ideal strategic position which represents different cultures and languages that shaped its cuisine, lifestyle and culture.

He said they are working to establish Cultural Food Museum which would be solely devoted to particular food items having cultural significance.

He said that the food lovers would have some of the country's most famous foods.

He said that the main purpose of this Cuisine Museum was to serve cultured and famous dishes of every city. He said that beside cultural food there would also be continental, chinese and italian food. He said that food provides an important link to our cultural heritage.Traditional and Desi Food is an important experience in maintaining connections to one's cultural heritage, he stated.