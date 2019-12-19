Lok Virsa promotes national harmony in outstanding way

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has shown incredible performance during the year 2019 for the promotion of folk and traditional heritage of Pakistan.

Many cultural activities were conducted this year to create national harmony and integration among all federating units by showcasing their beautiful cultural traditions.

Folk Festival was organized in which hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dances groups participated.

Many artisans and artists from all the four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as different regions and even remote and far-flung areas participated in the mela to meet and exchange their expertise and technical know how through the national event.

As part of its efforts to promote the cultural activities the main event was Dastarbandi and Chadarposhi , a campaign to keep the heritage of country's alive.

To pay rich tributes to the Sufi saints, Lok Virsa organized a three-dimensional diorama on Sufis and Shrines where musicians performed by posturing their selves in sufi saints like Laal Shahbaz Qalandar, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and Sachal Sarmast.

On the occasion pictures of Shrines of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh, Shah Rukne Alam and Sheikh Bahauddin Zakaria were displayed and people were also seen paying rich tributes to the Sufi saints.

To promote Folk and classical music, Lok Virsa arranged "Lok Baithak" with the Folk and Classical singer Muhammad Ali, student of renowned classical singer of subcontinent Ustad Mehdi Hassan.

Moreover,many condolences were paid to the folk artists during the year including Ustad Muhammad Ajmal Khan for his meritorious services towards for the promotion of country's folk music.

To promote traditional skills and encourage master artisans among children about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan, a month-long children's summer camp was also organized.

Musical classes were also arranged to promote folk music among young generation where Bansuri,Harmonium, Tabla and Sitar were also taught.

Folk crafts classes were held under the program series "Craft is Knowledge" to provide a platform for aspirant candidates to groom their skills by learning art and craft.

The training was imparted in Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings and calligraphy.

Last but not least,Lok Virsa has planned various activities to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Wednesday).

The special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.