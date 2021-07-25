Lok Virsa re-opens NHM, PMM after Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Lok Virsa museums have re-opened after Eid-ul-Azha.

As per practice, National Heritage Museum (NHM) and Pakistan Monument Museum (PMM) have re-opened with routine public timings, said a statement issued here.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said the NHM is the first museum of ethnology in the country which presents history and living traditions of the people both from the mainstream and the remotest regions of the country.

He said a large number of people visit the NHM and PMM on special occasions such as; Eid festivals and Independence Day celebrations.

Talha Ali said wearing mask and social distancing are mandatory for the visitors of Lok Virsa museums.

