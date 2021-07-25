UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Re-opens NHM, PMM After Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Lok Virsa re-opens NHM, PMM after Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Lok Virsa museums have re-opened after Eid-ul-Azha.

As per practice, National Heritage Museum (NHM) and Pakistan Monument Museum (PMM) have re-opened with routine public timings, said a statement issued here.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said the NHM is the first museum of ethnology in the country which presents history and living traditions of the people both from the mainstream and the remotest regions of the country.

He said a large number of people visit the NHM and PMM on special occasions such as; Eid festivals and Independence Day celebrations.

Talha Ali said wearing mask and social distancing are mandatory for the visitors of Lok Virsa museums.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Independence From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

1 hour ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.