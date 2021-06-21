UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Reference Against Robina Khalid Adjourned Till July 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till July 7, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, the judge continued recording the statement of prosecution witness Khalid islam. The court instructed the accused to also appear on next hearing on adjourned the case.

The reference had alleged the accused has cause a loss worth Rs30.13 million to exchequer through corruptions in the funds of Lok Virsa.

