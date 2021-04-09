Lok Virsa reference: Court summons witness for testimony

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday summoned prosecution witness for testimony in Lok Virsa graft reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Robina Khalid and others

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by THE National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court summoned a prosecution witness on April 26, to record his statement.

Senator Rubina and others were accused of allegedly plundering of Rs30.13 million. NAB had nominated Rubina, former Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Mazharul islam, chief executive of Cosmos Production Private Limited, Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi as accused in the reference.

The NAB reference stated that the accused had committed the "offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999."