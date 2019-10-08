UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Removes Names Of Legend Artists After Halls

Tue 08th October 2019

Lok Virsa removes names of legend artists after Halls

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has removed the names of legend artists from the after halls, claiming that it was not approved by the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has removed the Names of legend artists from the after halls, claiming that it was not approved by the ministry.

The fans of legendary folk artists Mai Bhagi, Zarsanga and Ashiq Jutt have expressed displeasure over the removal of their favourite folk artist's names from the halls at Lok Virsa.

Talking to APP, a visitor at Lok Virsa Adeel Chugtai said that a newly renovated hall named after the famous legendary folk singer Mai Bhagi was removed by the present management. Mai Bhagi was famous singer of Thar, Sindh province.

Another visitor Junaid Khattak said that unfortunately Lok Virsa has also recently removed the name of Pashtu folk legend Zarsanga from the hall, adding that she was known as the Queen of Pashtu folk music.

He said that Zarsanga was considered to be a force in folk heritage, who defied odds to conquer her erroneous homeland and win the hearts of many.

Similarly, Lok Virsa removed the name from the legend folk singer from Punjab Ashiq Jutt from the Lok Virsa Theatre.

The fans of Ashiq Jutt have expressed displeasure over the removal of the name of legend singer.

The fans of legendary folk artists have appealed the Ministry of National History and Literary Heritage to restore the Halls after the legendary artists names at Lok Virsa.

